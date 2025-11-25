Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Hype Aussie Sailing Team

They make with the zippy banter

by David Gianatasio November 25, 2025 11:15 am 1 min read Share:

It’s exactly like Deadpool, but completely different.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have an ownership stake in the Bonds Flying Roos sailing team in Australia. So, naturally, ahead of this week’s SailGP final round in Abu Dhabi, the megastars shot a promo.

No spandex outfits or superhero shenanigans below. Not even a well-placed kick to the crotch. Just a pair of incredibly rich and famous guys bonding over catamarans.

Play

Well, they seemed chummy. Dudes even provided a combo canned quote announcing a new corporate partner:

“With monday.com’s elite planning, Blueberry’s surgical trading precision and Bonds comfy and somewhat waterproof skivvies, we feel like we’re well-positioned heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Finale. We have also been told the boat, team and captain matter so hopefully those work out as well.”

The Bonds underwear brand is known for cute commercials. Its snappy, slithery Robert Irwin spot was a highlight, generating lots of press in the spring.