Hedda, Queens of the Damned and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus: The Morning Show and Abbott Elementary

by Wendy Schwartz September 21, 2025 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week.

The Morning Show, Season 4

Apple TV

Trailer Agency: Wild Card

Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) returns to the morning show to broadcast important stories. The women of the newsroom keep trying to lift each other up, but at every turn there are hidden motives and corporate cover-ups. Props for using Halsey’s “Castle” to underscore Bradley’s conflict with Alex (Jennifer Anniston), who thinks someone is gunning for her. “You can’t clean a house if you’re about to blow it up,” she says. Find out who survives the latest reckoning, now streaming on Apple TV.

Play

Abbott Elementary, Season 5

ABC

Trailer Agency: Kaleide

We open on Ava (Janelle James) leading a meeting with Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), who yawns. Ava announces there will be more students for Miss Teagues (Quinta Brunson), and admits she’s excited to see if this will break her spirit. In the kitchen, the teachers are pumped for the new school year—when the roof collapses on them. Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” provides fun stops for jokes. Of note, a student tells Melissa, “You seemed way smarter when we were in second grade.” And Gregory (Tyler James Williams) tries to teach Mr. Johnson how to ride a bike, but it’s an epic fail. New year, same old Abbott, premiering Oct. 1.

Play

Queens Of The Dead

IFC Films

Trailer Agency: Silk Factory

Get ready for the wildest warehouse party EVER! It seems a zombie apocalypse just broke out in Brooklyn. Now, drag queens, clubbers and frenemies will have to get over their drama and work together to save the city. A bartender says, “It’s life or death. It’s both, it’s always both.” Discover who gets the guts and the gory when this outrageous romp hits theaters Oct. 24.

Play

Hedda

Amazon MGM Studios

Trailer Agency: Major Major

The clip opens with a man telling Hedda (Tessa Thompson), “before you were domesticated, you were like fire.” Hedda is hosting a grand dinner party and nothing can go wrong. Until Eileen (Nina Hoss), Hedda’s ex, enters the scene to Roxy Music’s “Love Is the Drug.” Longing for her past love and suffocated by her daily existence, Hedda will do anything to feel alive again. Soon, she flirts with Eileen—and shots are fired. From writer/director Nia DaCosta comes a provocative re-telling of Ibsen’s classic play. Arriving on Prime Video Oct. 29.

Play