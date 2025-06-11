Father's Day: Aviation Gin Stirs Up a 'Reverse Vasectomy' for Brian Austin Green

With help from Tori Spelling x Ryan Reynolds

by Amy Corr June 11, 2025 9:50 am Share:

Incoming plot twist on this year’s vasectomy cocktail commercial from Aviation Gin and Maximum Effort. It’s the “Reverse Vasectomy,” starring Brian Austin Green, whose fiancé recently shared plans to expand their family. Naturally, Ryan Reynolds is on hand, along with Green’s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Tori Spelling.

The brand’s past Father’s Day campaigns have included Nick Cannon, Jessie James Decker and Ryan himself. This year, Green and Spelling celebrate their on-screen anniversary. (David’s helpless without his Donna, after all.)

Tori makes the drink in reverse and once completed, Reynolds yells “Now kiss!” as he joins the pair on camera.

“We’re not a couple,” says Green.

“I saw you get married on TV,” Ryan quips. “May 17, 2000.”

The Reverse Vasectomy by Aviation American Gin:

1.25 oz Aviation American Gin

1 oz cranberry juice

lemon juice

3 oz tonic

orange twist

ice