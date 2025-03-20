Dying for Sex, Freakier Friday and Other Great Hollywood Trailers

With Your Friends & Neighbors and more

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

Your Friends & Neighbors

Apple TV+

Trailer Agency: Tiny Hero

After a hedge fund manager (Jon Hamm) loses his job and family, he decides to steal from his wealthy neighbors. This promo clip is a triple threat—great storytelling, music and copy. Check out the way Hamm’s character covers the “F” in “life” during the underwater sequence. The series streams on April 11.

Dying For Sex

FX

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

When a woman’s breast cancer comes back, she decides it’s time to get more out of life—and have better sex. It had me at “orgasm” in the cold open and for expertly weaving one song around both funny and profound moments. Michelle Williams stars. All the feels stream April 4 on Hulu.

The Wedding Banquet

Bleeker Street / Shiv Hans Pictures

Trailer Agency: Seismic

Two gay couples pretend to be straight to prevent Bowen Yang’s boyfriend from getting cut off from family. A killer track helps rock the old-school rom-com vibes and the jokes are perfection. It’s especially funny when they de-queer the house for the Korean grandmother! In theaters on April 18.

Freakier Friday

Disney

Trailer Agency: MOCEAN

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are back, and it’s even freakier this time around, with multiple body swaps! Vanessa Bayer sets the tone by playing a fortune teller who divines that certain life lines have “intersected before.” In theaters Aug. 8.

The Life Of Chuck

Neon

Trailer Agency: Wild Card Creative

Based on Stephen King’s novella chronicling three stages of an ordinary man’s life. The sounds of a clock ticking, a heart monitor and a traffic signal blend beautifully with wondrous music in this well-crafted teaser. Tom Hiddleston stars. In theaters this summer.

