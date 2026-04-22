Mountain Dew Travels Back to 1948

Everybody dance now!

by David Gianatasio April 22, 2026 7:30 am 1 min read Share:

You know what every Harry Truman-era hootenanny needs? More bass!

PepsiCo’s Mountain Dew obliges in a spot timed to America’s 250th birthday celebration. In the commercial from Goodby Silverstein & Partners, a bunch of scruffy modern twenty-somethings journey back to 1948, the year Mountain Dew was launched in Tennessee.

Much foot-stomping and branded beverage sampling ensues.

Hm, the Mountain Dude fits right in.

“‘Tasting Great Since ’48’ is our tribute to where we started—and to the fans who’ve carried the brand forward for nearly 80 years,” says Michael Smith, VP marketing.

Clay Weiner of Superfriends directed the :30, with more elements rolling out in coming months.

The tie-in with our nation’s founding feels like a stretch. Even so, the U.S.A. can use all the caffeinated diversion it can get these days.