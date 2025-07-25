Butterfly, I Swear, Taurasi and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus: Night Always Comes and The Baltimorons

by Wendy Schwartz July 25, 2025 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week.

I Swear

Studio Canal

Trailer Agency: Silk Factory

We meet John (Robert Aramayo) as a teenager trying to survive with the added struggle of tics from Tourette’s at the start of this well-crafted piece. New Order’s “Blue Monday” echoes the embarrassment and shame he faces. After years of treatment, he’s reunited with a friend whose mother (Maxine Peake) helps him get a job with an understanding boss played by Peter Mullan. Watch for Mullan’s priceless reaction after he offers to give John a tour and the latter replies with a zinger. After John is beaten up at a bar and hospitalized, Mullan pushes him to educate people. This powerful and heartfelt account of John Davidson’s experiences hits theaters Oct. 10.

Play

Butterfly

Prime Video

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

Editor: Kenny Moscinski

The open is a great tease, as we hear a man warn a badass assassin that her life isn’t sustainable. We soon learn that the killer is his daughter. Her dad (Danile Dae Kim) faked his murder to keep her safe. Props for using “What If” by JHope and finding the right balance of cheeky humor and action. Turns out a sociopathic agent (Piper Perabo) that wants him dead has been training the daughter and knows all their secrets. Find out who survives when this series drops on Aug. 13.

Play

Taurasi

Prime Video

Trailer Agency: Major Major

Editor: Steven Johnson

The GOAT sinking a 3-pointer, followed by a graphic takeover featuring her many titles and awards, opens this inspiring promo. Geno Auriemma, coach of the UConn Huskies, sings Diana Taurasi’s praises, saying she’s the best to do it—ever. Her parents were immigrants who taught her to be the best on court every day. Diana wasn’t straight or feminine. She wasn’t what advertisers wanted. But that didn’t stop her from becoming one of the best players in the world. Caitlin Clark says, “She was one of the players I grew up idolizing.” Discover more about this legend when the original series launches next month.

Play

Night Always Comes

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Buddha Jones

Editor: Steve Pinto

Based on the best-selling novel by Willy Vlautin. We first meet Lynette (Vanessa Kirby), a flawed but determined woman, explaining to her special-needs brother that she’s going to do everything in her power to keep them from getting evicted. She spends one crazy-ass night traversing Portland’s criminal underbelly to score $25,000. She steals a vehicle, buys coke from drug lords and runs down a guy with her car. Find out what happens on Aug. 15.

Play

The Baltimorons

IFC Films

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

This feel-good trailer opens with desperate pounding over a wide shot of Baltimore, followed by Cliff (Michael Strassner), who’s bleeding from the mouth, handing his tooth to a dentist named Didi (Liz Larson). The two embark on a sweet adventure after Cliff overhears that she’s alone for the holiday. During their meet-cute, we learn that Cliff is a newly sober comedian and Didi’s ex-husband just remarried. The chaos and comedy ramps up when they decide to crash the ex’s party. Check out this rom-com from director Jay Duplass, hitting theaters soon.

Play

The 2025 Clio Entertainment Awards are open! Enter your most creative work HERE by Aug 8.