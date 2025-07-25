Butterfly, I Swear, Taurasi and More Great Hollywood Trailers
Plus: Night Always Comes and The Baltimorons
Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week.
I Swear
Studio Canal
Trailer Agency: Silk Factory
We meet John (Robert Aramayo) as a teenager trying to survive with the added struggle of tics from Tourette’s at the start of this well-crafted piece. New Order’s “Blue Monday” echoes the embarrassment and shame he faces. After years of treatment, he’s reunited with a friend whose mother (Maxine Peake) helps him get a job with an understanding boss played by Peter Mullan. Watch for Mullan’s priceless reaction after he offers to give John a tour and the latter replies with a zinger. After John is beaten up at a bar and hospitalized, Mullan pushes him to educate people. This powerful and heartfelt account of John Davidson’s experiences hits theaters Oct. 10.
Butterfly
Prime Video
Trailer Agency: AV Squad
Editor: Kenny Moscinski
The open is a great tease, as we hear a man warn a badass assassin that her life isn’t sustainable. We soon learn that the killer is his daughter. Her dad (Danile Dae Kim) faked his murder to keep her safe. Props for using “What If” by JHope and finding the right balance of cheeky humor and action. Turns out a sociopathic agent (Piper Perabo) that wants him dead has been training the daughter and knows all their secrets. Find out who survives when this series drops on Aug. 13.
Taurasi
Prime Video
Trailer Agency: Major Major
Editor: Steven Johnson
The GOAT sinking a 3-pointer, followed by a graphic takeover featuring her many titles and awards, opens this inspiring promo. Geno Auriemma, coach of the UConn Huskies, sings Diana Taurasi’s praises, saying she’s the best to do it—ever. Her parents were immigrants who taught her to be the best on court every day. Diana wasn’t straight or feminine. She wasn’t what advertisers wanted. But that didn’t stop her from becoming one of the best players in the world. Caitlin Clark says, “She was one of the players I grew up idolizing.” Discover more about this legend when the original series launches next month.
Night Always Comes
Netflix
Trailer Agency: Buddha Jones
Editor: Steve Pinto
Based on the best-selling novel by Willy Vlautin. We first meet Lynette (Vanessa Kirby), a flawed but determined woman, explaining to her special-needs brother that she’s going to do everything in her power to keep them from getting evicted. She spends one crazy-ass night traversing Portland’s criminal underbelly to score $25,000. She steals a vehicle, buys coke from drug lords and runs down a guy with her car. Find out what happens on Aug. 15.
The Baltimorons
IFC Films
Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates
This feel-good trailer opens with desperate pounding over a wide shot of Baltimore, followed by Cliff (Michael Strassner), who’s bleeding from the mouth, handing his tooth to a dentist named Didi (Liz Larson). The two embark on a sweet adventure after Cliff overhears that she’s alone for the holiday. During their meet-cute, we learn that Cliff is a newly sober comedian and Didi’s ex-husband just remarried. The chaos and comedy ramps up when they decide to crash the ex’s party. Check out this rom-com from director Jay Duplass, hitting theaters soon.
