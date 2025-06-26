Beckham and Damon Return With ‘50 States of Stella’

Proceeds benefit Water.org

by Amy Corr June 26, 2025 1:30 pm Share:

In a follow-up to Stella Artois’ “David and Dave” Super Bowl spot, Matt Damon and David Beckham reunite in a fresh romp for the brand.

Now, the “brothers” star in “The Collection,” with Damon showing off his impressive chalice collection. He’s only missing one from Wyoming, so road trip plans are in the making.

The ad sets up “50 States of Stella,” a collection of state-themed chalices up for grabs until Sunday. Engraved with a “Dave Beckham” autograph, proceeds from the auction benefit Water.org. At press time, the Wisconsin chalice (with cheese) has the highest bid at $202.50, followed by New York (Statue of Liberty) at $183.50.



“Any day you get David Beckham and Matt Damon on set together, you know it’s going to be a good one,” Chris Jones, VP of marketing for Premium Brands at Anheuser Busch, tells Muse. “From swapping lines to cracking each other up between takes, they brought the perfect mix of heart and humor to this next chapter of the ‘David & Dave’ story. Watching them riff and lean into the brotherly dynamic made for another spot that was just as fun behind the scenes as it is on screen.”

Damon’s Artists Equity created the campaign.