Ballard, Springsteen and More Great Hollywood Trailers

With The Conjuring and My Mom Jayne

by Wendy Schwartz June 20, 2025 5:00 am 2 min read Share:

Ballard

Prime Video

Trailer Agency: Stampede

From the creator of Bosch, meet badass detective Renee Ballard (Maggie Q). When she tried to take down a cop (“one of the brotherhood”), they remove her from homicide and put her on cold-case investigations. A cover of Blondie’s “One Way or Another” perfectly distills how she lets nothing stand in her way while hunting a serial killer. As Ballard says, “If no one cares enough to dig, it will stay buried.” Can she solve the case? Find out when the series premieres July 9.

My Mom Jayne

HBO Original Documentary

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

Mariska Hargitay reveals she’s distanced herself from her mother, Hollywood cult fave Jayne Mansfield, because she wanted to go about her career differently. Now, Hargitay tries to piece together Mansfield’s story from vintage clips, interviews with her siblings and photographs—including one pic she’ll never forget. “I’m reclaiming my family history,” Mariska says. “I want to know her as Jayne—my mom Jayne.” Discover the woman behind the ’60s sex-symbol image when this doc drops June 27.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

New Line Cinema

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case. We watch a little girl retreat from a creepy doll. When she turns, it floats in the air. She turns back … and faces a monster. The best sequence, in slow-mo, comes when a necklace drops into a sink filled with blood that overflows and floods the kitchen. The end ramps up with crosses burning, legs suspended in the air and the line, “We’ve been waiting so patiently for you.” Haunting theaters on Sept. 5.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

20th Century Studios

Trailer Agency: MOCEAN

We begin with a youthful Bruce (Jeremy Allen White) buying his first new car. When the salesman says, “I know who you are,” the Boss earnestly replies, “Well, that makes one of us.” This sets the tone, which is amplified by Jeremy Strong (as rock critic/music producer Jon Landau) likening Springsteen to a repairman—first for himself and then the world. Props for weaving Bruce’s dark lyrics from Nebraska around images of his overbearing father, lonely city streets and a sweet kiss on a carousel. It ends with a performance of “Born to Run.” Only in theaters Oct. 24.

