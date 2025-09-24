This Dutch Fashion Brand Made a Giant Ape Out of Denim

Sydney Sweeney must be jealous

by David Gianatasio September 24, 2025 8:24 am 1 min read Share:

That gorilla has great jeans.

Dutch fashion brand G-Star and art collective Darwin, Sinke & van Tongeren just made a 3.5-meter ape sculpture entirely from denim. On display at the Art Zoo Museum in Amsterdam, the piece headlines a broader campaign that also features stylized imagery from photographer and director Jordan Hemingway.

In his work, we see gymnasts, dancers and cyclists, all in motion and clad in G-Star, natch.

“This project was exhilarating in every sense, full of creative and technical challenges that demanded invention,” Hemingway says.

Led by Longstoryshort, the initiative hypes G-Star’s Anatomic Denim, which, we’re told in press materials, is “designed to follow and enhance the body’s natural form.”

That’s the human body, presumably. Still, the ape looks fetching.

It’s been an eventful season for casual wear, with Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle causing a stir over genetics or something, while Primark and Simons floated artsy choreography and unexpected themes.

It’s enough to make some folks … flip.

We’d also accept jump for joy: