Is This the Most Artsy, Ethereal Retail Campaign of All Time?

Simons says 'Dress Yourself' in film by Scouts Honour

by David Gianatasio September 22, 2025 10:33 am 1 min read Share:

Twentysomethings—most baring lots of taught skin—run, bike, gyrate and climb skyscraper walls as stylish shirts, jackets and pants fall around them like manna from heaven.

Now, if his sounds like a ridiculously pretentious advert—well, yes, in fact it is. There’s all manner of slick camera angles, abundant slow-mo and pouty orgasm faces on display.

Trance-dance soundtrack? Check! Courtesy of “Just Stand There” by Fred Again & SOAK.

And yet … I’ll be darned, but the two-and-a-half-minute “Dress Yourself” film Simons stores, delivered by Scouts Honor director Mike Zibert, proves potently hypnotic.

There’s a lightness and playful aspect that wafts through these frames. It shouldn’t really work so well. But it manages to catch the imagination, like a colorful scarf wafting in the breeze, catching the sunlight as it sparkles.

Oops, I slipped into the artsy spirit. Just watch:

“‘Dress Yourself’ started with a simple concept that I had about mysterious clothes floating with the eventual intersection with the people who wear them,” Zibert says.

“Our goal with the film was to effortlessly deliver contagious enthusiasm through artful simplicity.”

The effort dropped last week across video, OOH and social.