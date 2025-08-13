Fashion Marketplace Depop Is All About Wide Eyes in Wild Ads From Uncommon

'Depopamine'—It's like dopamine, but brand-based

by Amy Corr August 13, 2025 12:15 pm Share:

When the stars align and you find the perfect fashion item you’ve been searching for on Depop, your heart races, the hairs on your arm stand up and your pupils dilate.

Uncommon has coined a term for this delight—”Depopamine”—and launched an OOH and video campaign that combines the perfect score and the body’s reaction.

It’s the agency’s first work for the brand. Close-ups of wide eyes, gaping mouths and raised hairs are coupled with a fashion score and the tagline, “Found It on Depop.”

OOH can be found in Manchester and Liverpool. Of particular note: a mural on the shutters of Noho bar in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, created by Global Street Art.

“Our mission is to make fashion circular, and the key to this is making secondhand fashion the most inspiring and desirable alternative to new,” says Sonia Biddle, chief product officer and interim market leader at Depop. “This campaign is designed to do exactly that, by capturing the feeling our community experiences when they find what they’ve been searching for. ‘Depopamine’ puts a name to the moment of discovery that comes with finding something special—showing just how exciting, creative and individual secondhand fashion can be.”