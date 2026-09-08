Poshmark Says 'Try Yourself On' for N.Y. Fashion Week

Celebrating style one wardrobe at a time

by David Gianatasio September 8, 2026 12:00 pm 5 min read Share:

Empty wardrobes aren’t much fun. But filled with the right clothes and accessories, they can become portals to inspiration, adventure and self-discovery.

Poshmark explores this dynamic in a playful campaign that drops today, timed to New York Fashion Week.

Themed “Try Yourself On,” the initiative, developed with with nice&frank, rides a quirky, colorful vibe and nods to Narnia. It steers clear of long-winded brand explainers, opting for quick-cut whimsy, dance-floor beats and splashes of anime.

“Style isn’t something you figure out once and then you’re done. It evolves with you, and part of the fun is being open to surprise,” brand CRO Elizabeth von Der Goltz tells Muse. “You can go on Poshmark looking for one very specific thing and suddenly discover a designer you’d forgotten about, a vintage piece you never knew existed or something completely outside your usual style that somehow feels very you.”

To that end, led by Léa Esmaili’s hero film, the fashion marketplace celebrates variety and posits infinite possibilities in its 700,000 new listings every day.

“It’s an invitation to be curious and experiment without taking fashion too seriously,” von Der Goltz says. “Try something unexpected. Revisit something from another era. Mix high and low, new and old. Or simply find a new way to wear something you already love.”

“You don’t have to be a fashion expert to have great personal style—you just have to be willing to play with it.”

Takeovers of NYC and Toronto subway stations and other IRL extensions are also on tap. Chloe Fineman, Courtney Grow, Jalil Johnson and others will appear in social content. Some will present “Tastemaker Curations,” discussing pieces they discovered on Poshmark.

Here, von Der Goltz and nice&frank CCO Laura Petruccelli explain how it all came together.

What’s the big consumer takeaway here?

von Der Goltz: I want people to have that moment of, “Wait, this is Poshmark?” They may already know us. They may have shopped or sold with us before. But I want this campaign to make them curious about us all over again.

So, it’s an image reboot of sorts?

von Der Goltz: There’s so much incredible product, individuality and human taste on the platform. And I want people to see a side of Poshmark they perhaps haven’t seen before. If someone sees the campaign and thinks, “I know Poshmark, but this feels new. I need to go check it out,” then we’ve done our job.

What inspired the creative approach?

Petruccelli: Looking through someone else’s closet is one of the best ways to explore your own personal style. You see pieces you might never have searched for, discover combinations you wouldn’t have thought to put together and start imagining how something new to you could become part of your own wardrobe. We wanted to turn that behavior into a bigger brand idea. It’s about using fashion as a way to explore and express different sides of yourself. Not just buying something new, but seeing a piece and thinking, “Could this be me?”

Did you use children’s books or artwork as reference points?

Petruccelli: For the visual treatment, there’s definitely an influence from kids’ books, anime and imaginative storytelling. We loved the idea of creating worlds where the rules could change from one moment to the next, much like opening a book and not knowing what you’ll find on the next page.

Indeed, that anime sequence came as a bit of a surprise.

Petruccelli: We wanted to acknowledge how fluid personal style is today and how many visual and cultural worlds people pull from when they’re figuring out who they are. Anime has had a great influence on fashion and self-expression, particularly with younger audiences. Rather than treating it as a separate “anime aesthetic,” we wanted it to feel like another door you could walk through while exploring your style.

It’s incredibly vibrant.

Petruccelli: We partnered with Léa Esmaili because she has this incredible ability to move between photography, live action, animation and CGI without any of those worlds feeling like a gimmick. They all feel like part of the same visual language.

We built the films around the idea of moving through different versions of yourself. We’d start in a recognizable, almost everyday fashion moment and then let the world open up. Characters move through unexpected environments, outfits and identities, moving from the everyday to the extraordinary.

A lot of the magic came from combining practical performance with animation and CGI, rather than making everything feel purely digital.

And the music really pops.

von Der Goltz: We wanted a song that would drive the pace of the edit and match the energy of our character’s journey through millions of closets. “Claque-le” by Bagarre stood out. There’s something a little unexpected about it, which felt right for the spirit of “Try Yourself On.” It gives the film momentum and makes the whole journey feel fun, energetic and memorable.

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