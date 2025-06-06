KFC's Gravy Inspired This Streetwear Line

Created with cult fashion house Aries and Mother London

Did you spill gravy all over your $2,000 jacket? Nah, it came this way.

A few months back, KFC in the U.K. and Ireland made waves—aromatic golden-brown waves!—with its oddly cultish lake of gravy campaign from Mother London.

Fast forward to now, and they’ve dropped a “Gravy Drip” fashion collab through high-end London label Aries. It features distressed leather jackets, denim jeans, tracksuits, T-shirts and even a necklace. (The prices are darn steep. Buy a few items, and KFC dinners are all you’ll be able to afford.)

Stylized faux-historical images by ace photog Douglas Irvine ladle on a little extra absurdity.

“We wanted to create something beautifully executed with a subtle touch of irony” says Aries founder Sofia Prantera. “The idea of reverence, ritual and indulgence evoked the spirit of a Roman feast and a celebration of excess.”

There’s even a ceramic gravy boat to go with that “Finger-Lickin’ Fork” KFC and Mother released a while back.