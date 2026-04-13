Filmmaker Jonathan Klein on Morgan Freeman and the N.Y. Lottery

Kindness is key

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 13, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Jonathan Klein | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Jonathan is a director at Stadium. Beginning his filmmaking journey in his father’s darkroom, he wound through fashion and journalism before becoming a creative director at the NFL and learning fromSteve Sabol at NFL Films. He’s made campaigns for Nissan, ESPN, Amazon, Burger King, Pepsi, the NBA and more. Jonathan has also collaborated with such notable figures as Tom Brady, LeBron James, Kristen Bell, President Barack Obama and Chewbacca.

We spent two minutes with Jonathan to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Jonathan, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Small town. Big city.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I got a 100 on a midterm in microeconomics, and my professor suggested that I become an economist. Obviously, that did not stick. But it did send me to London. And as anyone who’s seen Marty Supreme knows, London opens up all kinds of possibilities.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Photography. The sound design in One Battle After Another. Anything Skarsgards.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

N.Y. Lottery – “Win 4 Life Nana.” Shot by the lovely William Rexer, with his son as our AC. We filmed a whole campaign with that actress in a single day. In an unprecedented role reversal, the Coen Brothers followed my lead and soon after cast her in Inside Llewyn Davis.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Native – “Fully Covered”

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Miles Jay’s “Secret Santa” film for Facebook.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Morgan Freeman once told me I was a “good boy” and patted my cheek affectionately as he said it. I guess that means I’m kind. Kindness is an important strength for every person to possess. If you’re going to be called a good boy, I’d recommend it coming from the smoothest-voiced, softest-handed Oscar winner you know.

Your biggest weakness.

Salt.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Dave Morrison (even if he doesn’t know it) and Jim Jenkins (who I hope does).

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.