Scenes From New York Comic-Con: Blumhouse, HBO Max, eBay and More

Fan creativity is all the rage at New York Comic-Con. We saw so many fun and wild attendee costumes at the event, which runs through Sunday at the Javits Center. Naturally, brands were on hand with activations, giveaways and photo ops. Here’s a look at some highlights…

HBO Max: ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’

To promote the upcoming horror series, fans had to face their fears inside a mock-up of a 1960s home. To gain entrance to the house, you must reveal your biggest fear. Inside a child’s seemingly normal bedroom, stuffed animals talk, the walls wail and Pennywise the clown is so close … until reality rushes in. Learn more about everyone’s favorite creepy clown when the show premieres on Oct. 26.

eBay

eBay had a pair of claw machines at the ready. And unlike Uncommon’s similar though impossible-to-win Birkin bag game, prizes were awarded. From T-shirts, pins, Labubus and more, everybody walked away a winner.

Blumhouse Productions

It’s been 15 years since Blumhouse started terrifying horror fans and to celebrate, the company created photo opps around some of its biggest hits. There was a M3gan box (modeled after a Barbie box), the handset from Black Phone and its upcoming sequel, characters from The Purge and a home where fans could hang out with The Grabber.

Gachiakuta

One person’s trash was another another’s treasure in a game for Crunchyroll’s dystopian anime Gachiakuta. Everyone had five seconds to rummage through a dumpster for items that were deemed garbage—but weren’t. Each could be swapped for prizes.

