Watch Canal+ Turn AI Into a Couch Potato

by Angela Natividad July 9, 2025

In “R0B0+,” Canal+ and BETC Paris take an AI-powered robot and set it, comfortably and in high style, in front of a TV. Lord knows how long it sat, absorbing the action and drama on screen, flickers reflecting off its own shiny face (a giant camera eye—gazing into the void). After, they asked the AI what it learned, and it seems it had a full-on Leeloo epiphany. R0B0+ experienced feelings! “I’ve seen so many things I could never have imagined,” it gushes.

The TV network smugly proclaims, “You can’t just trust anybody with your imagination.” Quaint. We can imagine a utopian future where our kids and AIs sit side by side in front of the tube while we do dishes.

Why the melancholy? Maybe you’re just hungry. McDonald’s “When the CRAVE Hits,” by Nord DDB Stockholm, is uncharacteristically winsome, wordless and almost comical—directly associating poetic moments of longing with a hankering for Quarter Pounders. The ad is running in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. (Fun fact: There’s no McD’s in Iceland. The last one closed in 2009. Before it did, somebody bought a Big Mac and fries to keep as historical artifacts. Today, the burger sits tranquilly at the Snotra House, ageless in glory. This feels like a good moment to pause, maybe crave.)

Speaking of Iceland… Love Island USA fans were apparently dismayed to see Jalen Brown get kicked off the rock. Amongst them: the entire nation of Iceland, apparently, which is inviting him on a rebound trip to enjoy the sights and meet their grandmas. It’s not Fiji, but there’s puffins! “Forget Love Island,” says the nice lady in the video. “We want you to come to love Iceland. So Jalen, what do you say?” Lots of Icelandic firms partnered to offer him the full package, including Inspired by Iceland (with creative from M&C Saatchi), Iceland Air, Berjaya Iceland Hotels, Blue Lagoon Iceland and tour company Icelandia.

