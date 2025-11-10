VW Smashes Its Own Vehicles to Reframe Recycling

Plus UNICEF, SWET and more notables from Europe

November 10, 2025

Here are some notable European campaign that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Volkswagen Group France, ‘Car Paradise’

Agency: DDB

Volkswagen France and DDB Paris have launched a campaign with a bold message: Sometimes cars must be smashed to restore their value. Highlighting the fate of end-of-life vehicles often left forgotten in garages, gardens or by the roadside, the work reframes recycling as an act of renewal rather than loss. Over 95 percent of each vehicle’s materials are given a second life, making the process both sustainable and meaningful. With its vibrant tone and uplifting storytelling, the spot shows that sustainability can be as joyful as it is essential.

Play

Together for Girls • Brave Movement, ‘3rd Richest Nation’

Agency: Cummins&Partners

In Nov. 2025, ahead of the G20 Summit in South Africa, the Brave Movement launched its largest-ever initiative to end violence against children. The campaign envisions a fictional nation with a $7 trillion GDP, the same as the annual global economic cost of childhood violence, making it the world’s third wealthiest country. By reframing the crisis in financial terms that resonate with global leaders, the 3RN campaign transforms the fight from a moral issue into an urgent economic emergency demanding immediate action.

Play

SWET, ‘It Burns So Good’

Agency: Unknown Collective

Brussels-based hot sauce brand SWET has launched a new campaign with Unknown Collective to celebrate the brand’s approach to flavor. Shot on 16mm film, the approach uses humor and surprise to mirror the sauces’ intensity. It shows a character literally bursting into flames after a taste, yet remaining blissfully enraptured by the flavor.

Play

Museum Week, ‘Go! But Go Together’

Agency: Kessels Kramer

The Dutch National Museum Pass introduces a new call to action, encouraging visitors to share the experience with someone else. To make the familiar idea of togetherness feel fresh and original, Kessels Kramer brings it to life in a playful and slightly surreal way, depicting pairs of visitors exploring museums while sitting on each other’s shoulders.

UNICEF, ‘Air Raid Alerts’

Agency: United Imaginations

UNICEF Finland has launched powerful messaging that brings Ukraine’s air raid alerts to life IRT across nearly all digital billboards in Helsinki. Using live data, the screens immediately display a notification whenever an attack begins, allowing passersby to experience a moment of the tension faced by those living through the conflict. The initiative aims to raise funds to support children affected by the war.