Spain Makes a Powerful Statement on Women's Equality

Plus more of the week's best work from Europe

by Angela Natividad March 7, 2025

Ogilvy Madrid and Spain’s Ministry of Equality launched “8M. Our Voice” for International Women’s Day on March 8. The campaign comprises three ads that open on a single woman’s gaze. The scenes widen to reveal more and more women. After a nearly uncomfortable silence, one woman makes a powerful statement; the others complete it with an energetic shout. The call-and-response approach helps transform what first appears to be a silent majority into a defiant collective, brimming with power.

For the Milan-based Salone del Mobile in April, Dentsu Creative Italy gives us “Thought for Humans.” The initiative explores design’s relationship to the human body. Photographer Bill Durgin, known for his deconstructions of the human form, was chosen specifically for this project, in which wood, metal and bioplastic are juxtaposed with flesh. We find it satisfying to watch.

Ready to be swept off your feet? That’s one question posed in “The Famous Five’s Thrilling Engagement,” a story that builds on the Great Western Railway’s long-running animated brand platform. In this installment, our adventurers find an engagement ring and pursue the couple it’s meant for. Adam&eveDDB tapped director Peter Baynton for the work, which takes us from a hot air balloon in Bristol, through Cornwall and Henley, to a fine table in London. We like its Boxcar Children energy.

We’ll close strong with “Il Viaggio.” Structured like a classic return-to-roots Italian film, it follows a man and his elderly father to their ancestral homeland, ostensibly to sell a dwelling they’ve inherited. The land gets the best of them, though, and soon they’re riding Vespas with the wind in their hair. This is actually a Brazilian work for financial services platform Nubank Ultravioleta, created by Wieden + Kennedy São Paulo. But we never get enough Italian countryside in these columns, and we’ll take any excuse.

