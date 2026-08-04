Melancholy Danes on Holiday Receive an 'Emergency Slice' of Rye Bread

European highlights from Slovakia, the U.K. and Denmark

by Ads of the World August 4, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Schulstad, ‘The Emergency Slice’

Agency: Forte Advice

This amusing case study weaponized Danish homesickness with “The Emergency Slice,” a vacuum-sealed slab of rye bread built for hand luggage and emotional support. Given to holidaymakers before takeoff, the tongue-in-cheek product riffs on airline safety gear, delivering a taste of home the moment paradise loses its shine and the rye cravings hit. Read More

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Zlaty Bazant, ‘To Everything That Is So Ours’

Agency: This Is Loco

A beer campaign that taps into the Slovak identity by skipping the usual patriotic clichés in favor of the country’s everyday quirks. From embroidered TV covers to cabinets packed with untouched glassware and grandmothers insisting on another schnitzel, the spot finds national pride in the familiar moments everyone recognizes but rarely celebrates. Read More

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DAZN, ‘No F*cking Fighting’

Agency: The Romans

This fun, tongue-in-cheek parody borrows one of Peaky Blinders’ most famous scenes to promote Saturday Fight Night, with viral creator Gymskin warning an unlikely cast of reality stars, influencers and boxing personalities: “No F*cking Fighting.” The spot flips the show’s trademark violence into a playful reminder to save the punches for the ring. Read More