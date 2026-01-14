Breeze's 'Love Is Worth the Leap' and More European Highlights

Campaigns from Greece, Portugal and the U.K.

Here are some great European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Breeze, ‘Love Is Worth the Leap’

Agency: Cloudfactory

In our digital era, people crave real connection, but most dating apps keep us hiding behind screens instead of meeting in real life. Though endless swiping and texts may feel safer, they’re actually stopping folks from finding a face-to-face spark. Breeze urges users to make the sometimes scary leap from online to offline—because that’s the moment real connection begins.

St. George’s Mills, ‘Expert Through the Sieve’

Agencies: LamaDDB and DDB Athens

Expert Through the Sieve is a mockumentary series that turns a basic kitchen staple into bingeable entertainment. In a country where flour is used constantly but treated as one-size-fits-all, a trusted brand puts its own expertise under investigation. Led by a deadpan, overzealous journalist, the videos interrogate real millers, bakers and technicians to answer a simple question: Do we really need so many flours? See all five episodes on Ads of the World.

SNS24, ‘Everything Is Fine?’

Agency: Tangity (part of NTTDATA)

Every day, after a simple hello, we ask “How are you?” without truly waiting for the answer. It is within this brief, ordinary moment that we must learn to stop, listen and finally ask the difficult questions, the ones that can change lives.