In Belgium, Women Earn Equal Pay in Prison. So, Let's Watch Them Work Hard to Get Arrested

Plus great campaigns from Germany and Austria

by Ads of the World March 23, 2026 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Here are some notable European commercials that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

ZIJkant, ‘Equal Pay Day’

Agency: Mortierbrigade

In Belgium, women earn 20 percent less than their male counterparts across all areas of the job market, except for one: prison. Female inmates in Belgian prisons receive fixed pay for their work, and the rate is gender equal. This humorous spot shows the extraordinary lengths women will go to for equal pay by getting themselves arrested and sent to prison.

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DATEV, ‘The Human Story’

Agency: Serviceplan

At the center of this campaign is a young entrepreneur taking over her parents’ business. The narrative follows her through the expectations, uncertainties and decisions of her first year in charge. The camera stays close to the protagonist, capturing moments of responsibility and reflection with a calm, authentic visual language.

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Austria Tourism Board, ‘The Austrian Synapse’

Agency: Wien Nord Serviceplan

In this campaign, the narrative centerpiece follows three travelers exploring Austria in very different ways. As their journeys unfold, new synapses appear visually, eventually connecting all three stories. The spot combines live-action footage with handcrafted animation from Bounty Studio and artists including Pia Graf.