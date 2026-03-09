Gender-Bending Women's Safety Appeal Packs a Punch
Creative highlights from the U.K., Iceland and Slovakia
Here are some superior European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.
End Violence Against Women Coalition, ‘Check-In’
Agency: Ridley Scott Associates
This witty campaign challenges traditional ideas of masculinity and urges men to take responsibility for preventing violence against women. The film features Rhianne Barreto portraying a series of male characters checking in on friends to remind them that women simply want to get home safely.
Icelandair, ‘Iceland Exposed – Northern Lights’
Agency: FleishmanHillard
He’s back, and Iceland is still too unreal for our favorite skeptic. This time, our beloved doubter is doubling down on a “notorious hoax,” the Northern Lights, even with aurora expert Sævar Helgi Bragason on hand to bring the facts. Playing on the tongue-in-cheek idea that the Northern Lights might be fake, the film humorously confirms that they are, in fact, a spectacular natural phenomenon.
Post Bellum, ‘The Bunker Kit’
Agency: Free Andy Agency
Defining “bunker” as both a wartime hideout and a child’s blanket fort, “The Bunker Kit” pairs an embroidered blanket with stories of heroes from the Slovak National Uprising. A short film follows a young girl imagining herself alongside a resistance fighter, transforming play into a powerful lesson about courage, sacrifice and the ongoing fight for freedom.