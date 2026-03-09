Eurovisions

Gender-Bending Women's Safety Appeal Packs a Punch

Creative highlights from the U.K., Iceland and Slovakia

by Ads of the World
March 9, 2026
2:30 pm
2 min read
Here are some superior European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

End Violence Against Women Coalition, ‘Check-In’
Agency: Ridley Scott Associates

This witty campaign challenges traditional ideas of masculinity and urges men to take responsibility for preventing violence against women. The film features Rhianne Barreto portraying a series of male characters checking in on friends to remind them that women simply want to get home safely.

Icelandair, ‘Iceland Exposed – Northern Lights’
Agency: FleishmanHillard

He’s back, and Iceland is still too unreal for our favorite skeptic. This time, our beloved doubter is doubling down on a “notorious hoax,” the Northern Lights, even with aurora expert Sævar Helgi Bragason on hand to bring the facts. Playing on the tongue-in-cheek idea that the Northern Lights might be fake, the film humorously confirms that they are, in fact, a spectacular natural phenomenon.

Post Bellum, ‘The Bunker Kit’
Agency: Free Andy Agency

Defining “bunker” as both a wartime hideout and a child’s blanket fort, “The Bunker Kit” pairs an embroidered blanket with stories of heroes from the Slovak National Uprising. A short film follows a young girl imagining herself alongside a resistance fighter, transforming play into a powerful lesson about courage, sacrifice and the ongoing fight for freedom.

