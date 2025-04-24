Facing Up: Beauty Brand La Roche-Posay Fights Skin Cancer

One of the easiest ways of determining whether skin cancer’s in the cards is by catching melanoma quickly. So for its Mexican constituency, French beauty brand La Roche-Posay and BETC Paris taught makeup influencers how to create facial moles that possess characteristic melanoma signs. Interesting and weird.

In Spain, to tout a new recipe, KFC and agency PS21 have calculated how many bad KFC fries certain people have had over the course of their lives. Those folks then receive the giving lump-sum equivalent of the new batch. 17 TONS of free fries were distributed, culminating in a 233 percent rise in daily active app users and an order increase that leapt by a factor of 20. This is cool for marketing and all, but who can eat that many fries in one go? Wouldn’t it have been more efficient to credit them over time (and probably years of future orders)?

Italy’s biggest music festival takes place in Sanremo, otherwise known as the City of Flowers. Alongside Spotify, Dentsu Creative found a way to celebrate both. The results are hypnotic. It probably helps to be high while watching this, but we’re definitely not endorsing that. Definitely not.

