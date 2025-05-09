Craft Sportswear Goes Caveman, and More Greats from Europe

Plus: Vikings are all about heavy metal makeup

by Angela Natividad May 9, 2025

A caveman jogs through rough terrain in this effort from Craft Sportswear by Forsman & Bodenfors. After a cursory sip at a stream, he’s at it again, and the landscape goes from craggy mountains to cityscape, where he enters a café and morphs into–Tim Tollefson, professional runner! “Run. Like we’re meant to,” reads the tagline. We find ourselves exhilarated, rather than winded, by the mere memory of running that this work evokes.

Do your makeup as the Viking gods intended—with heavy metal, courtesy of K-Citymarket and TBWA\Helsinki. “Heavy Makeup” features four songs that range in genre from glam and hyperpop to powerpop and death metal. Each features female lead singers and describes a makeup routine. “Metal belongs not only to the ears, but also to the eyes. Like metal culture, makeup is a way to express oneself boldly and break boundaries,” says Tiina Linna, K-Citymarket’s cosmetics product group manager. These head-bangers join the “Uniquely Finnish” category of #GetReadyWithMetal beauty tutorials.

Carlsberg’s limited-edition Miracle Can celebrates the 20th anniversary of the “Miracle of Istanbul,” when Liverpool FC improbably beat AC Milan to take the Champions League trophy. In this comedic work, Liverpool legends Jerzy Dudek, Sami Hyypiä and Vladimír Šmicer give each can a homeopathic treatment of glory before it arrives in the hand of a shopper. Bombastically charmed work by agency Worth Your While.

We’ll wrap with this bubblegum-pop piece by Havas/Providence and Prose on Pixels (POP) for Babybel, which we can only describe as the French response to string cheese. Meant to demonstrate the wholesome, protein-packed goodness of the snack, the 3D “global saga” depicts a cute little cheese freewheeling through the abstracted elements of some creative person’s ideal day. The work wraps with the tagline, “The fun kind of good.”

