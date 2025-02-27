Liverpool FC, Japan Airlines Soar With Exhilarating Flight

East meets West in a fusion of cultures

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 27, 2025

Japan Airlines brings its tradition of “omotenashi”—selfless hospitality—to a new campaign for Liverpool FC, fusing Japanese culture, aviation and global soccer. “You Mean the World” is the first campaign at scale in JAL’s newly-minted three-year partnership with the top-rated English Premier League club.

JAL teamed up with Jellyfish on the creative, which features players Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Núñez and Jenna Clark amid symbols of tranquillity, excitement and renewal. Such notions are depicted through Japanese imagery including crane feathers and cherry blossoms.

“We wanted to bring that to life in a way that felt culturally authentic and emotionally compelling,” says Mayumi Tatsuta, VP of creative at Jellyfish. “Cherry blossoms, a symbol of renewal and the fleeting beauty of moments, reflect the essence of travel itself.”

Crane feathers “evoke tranquility, reinforcing JAL’s commitment to a seamless and comfortable journey. Every creative choice was made to honor Japan’s heritage while visually capturing the emotional experience of flying” with the carrier, Tatsuta says.

“With global travel demand surging, people are looking for more than just a flight—they want memorable, enriching experiences,” says Tatsuta. “This campaign taps into that mindset, pairing JAL’s signature hospitality with the passion of Liverpool FC to create a connection that extends beyond the journey itself.”

“You Mean the World” is running in the U.K., U.S., Thailand and Singapore across CTV, online video, social media and DOOH.

The airline views the initiative as a brand platform that will continue to evolve throughout its sponsorship of the club.