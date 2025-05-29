Can Artists Turn Algorithms Into Brushstrokes?

'AI-gorithm' by Orès and more breakthrough work from Europe with Heineken and Chanel

by Angela Natividad May 29, 2025

“Together … we can turn algorithms into brushstrokes, code into color.” This is something whipped out of “AIgorithm” by Orès Collective. Developed by their teams in France and Asia, and launched in Ho Chi Minh City, the initiative seeks to unite 30+ international artists and technologists in “an immersive, collaborative space to challenge how we think about AI and creativity.”

The video serves as a manifesto for the exhibit, which includes live performances and generative works. The narrator, who sounds spot-on AI, performs a lot of reassurance for those wracked by sector-wide decisions to replace people with artificial intelligence.

“I’m not the artist. I am the wind in your sails,” it vows, and, “this is not about machines thinking. It’s about humans dreaming louder.” Someone perhaps doth protest too much.

We’re not against using AI to challenge our notions of creativity and collaboration. But the existential professional, personal and environmental crises it poses are increasingly real. How do normal people get on board when they’re combating insolvency?

With “Pub Delivery,” Heineken and agency LePub play on the superstitions of soccer fans. In this case, two women’s lucky pub gets delivered to the Final, so they can watch a critical game in an atmosphere that they believe helps their team win. Just another bombastic piece of fan service from the beer brand.

Happy Mother’s day … again! Last Sunday was France’s turn to celebrate the occasion. To mark it, Chanel released a series of outdoor images, featuring signature perfume bottles drawn by children. Someone in the comments on LinkedIn complained this campaign goes out every year. Someone else argued, “it’s effective!” Another person said, wryly, “I hope those kids were paid.”