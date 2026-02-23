Angry Scarecrow's There for Ginsters Pastry

Great European ads repping the U.K., Spain and Portugal

by Ads of the World February 23, 2026 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Here are some superior European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Ginsters, ‘Taste the Effort’

Agency: TBWA\London

Britain’s biggest pastry brand leans into the tongue-in-cheek humor of their beloved Merryn character. We see her back on the farm, proudly demonstrating the changes she’s made to continue producing superior ingredients for Ginsters. The angry scarecrow totally steals the bleeping show.

Play

Milka, ‘Grandparents’

Agency: Ogilvy

While the world rushes and demands results, grandparents offer the time and patience needed to nurture early hopes and aspirations. They become a powerful source of emotional support that allow young people to leave home and pursue their destinies.

Play

Portuguese Assn. for Victim Support, ‘The RelationChip’

Agency: BBDO

In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, influencers unveiled the controversial “RelationChip.” The effort sparked shock and backlash until, days later, APAV revealed the provocation’s purpose: to ignite debate around abuse and expose how couples mirror controlling behaviors through their smartphones.