Cities Burn and Sink in Powerhouse Climate Spot

Deutsche Telekom models what could happen if we don't protect the planet

by Amy Corr March 26, 2025

The Miniatur Wunderland Museum in Hamburg, Germany, is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, featuring detailed models of famous cities and landmarks.

Now, the venue hosts an exhibit on global warming, designed to drive a sense of urgency to act.

Deutsche Telekom commissioned “Warmland,” brought to life by Grabarz & Partner. iPads were placed throughout the museum for visitors to view their favorite cities through varying stages of global warming. Augmented Reality and 3D tracking help highlight the dire consequences of temperature changes and rising water levels. Users could increase the temperatures minimally or significantly and watch the results.

In a 2-minute video, a young girl visits the museum with her family. A sign invites patrons to “Look into the future”—but what the youngster sees is terrifying. Venice is underwater and buildings are crumbling. Neuschwanstein Castle is engulfed by wildfire. Sadly, it’s a small world after all.

While other visitors laugh, our young visitor cries out, “Why is nobody looking?”

The clip closes with the line: “Ignoring won’t help. Let’s take action together,” along with an online CTA.