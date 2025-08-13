Creatives Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Design Projects Come Together

Fliers-on-the-Wall is open to newbies and industry vets alike

by Christine Champagne August 13, 2025

With so many people working at home these days, young creatives just don’t have the opportunities they once had to learn new skills. Which is why the Los Angeles-based motion design studio BIEN founded Fliers-on-the-Wall in 2023.

“Fliers-on-the-Wall is an immersive project-based experience that allows participants to observe, gain insights and learn about the creative process behind our projects,” explains BIEN creative director Hung Le. “Participants witness how studios produce, art direct, design, illustrate, animate, and communicate within a studio setting remotely at their convenience.”

While BIEN launched the initiative, known as {fotw} for short, it is now an industry-wide effort. “Earlier this year, we scaled the program up to eight studios and agencies, increasing the chances that participants can benefit from the sharing of knowledge,” Le says. To date, more than 160 people from over two-dozen countries have been witness to nearly 40 projects.

Participants in the program, dubbed Motion Fliers, are matched with projects based on their areas of interest and learning goals. Thus far, Motion Fliers have followed the creation of broadcast package design projects, DOOH and campaigns, explainers and large-scale live-event graphics initiatives.

On smaller projects, Motion Fliers have been able to watch teams of two or three creatives, along with a producer, take an assignment from start to finish.

In addition to young people at the start of their careers, Fliers-on-the-Wall welcomes established creatives. “Our industry is very ageist as evidenced by multiple surveys,” Le says. “Youth and creativity go hand-in-hand, often celebrated. We recognized early on that the initiative could benefit anyone, especially those who look to fill their knowledge gaps.”

The Fliers-on-the-Wall program has also launched a “Fireside Chat” series in which industry leaders share their knowledge and answer questions. “We tailor each chat to address one pain point at a time,” Le says. “The goal for the Fliers-on-the-Wall initiative is not to be the one-stop with all the answers but simply a stepping stone for someone’s journey of professional growth.”

Interested in applying? The Fliers-on-the-Wall application process opens up a few times a year, and {fotw} has partnered with schools including the School of Motion, Cal Poly Pomona’s Department of Art, UT Dallas School of Arts, Western Washington University and Gunner School to give their students direct access to the program.

Fliers-on-the-Wall has received positive feedback from participants, according to Le, who says they rave about everything from learning a new process to feeling like they earned a master’s degree.

BIEN is actively seeking more studios and agencies to take part in Fliers-on-the-Wall. Interested parties can reach out via the {fotw} site.