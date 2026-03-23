Creator Corner: Glamzilla's Big Gig, Alix Earle's Mystery Project, TRESemme's A-List

Plus, Jake Shane's red carpet fail

by Christine Champagne March 23, 2026 1:10 pm 3 min read Share:

We’re back with another look at creators attracting headlines, beaucoup views and big interest from brands. This installment of “Creator Corner” rocks an awards-show vibe as we highlight a hair-extravaganza from TRESemme and ponder the disaster that was Jake Shane conducting red carpet interviews.

Glamzilla Enters the C-Suite

Creators aren’t just taking over the red carpet—they’re moving into the executive suite. To wit: Jake Shane is CCO at German candy company Katjes, and Alix Earle is one of Gorgie’s strategic investors. Now comes news that Glamzilla, the Filipino-Canadian influencer, has been named Rare Beauty’s chief shade match officer. In our estimation, it’s a match made in heaven.

Alix Earle Teases a New Brand Campaign

WTF is Alix doing now? Rather than announce her latest brand project, she is challenging her followers to figure it out through a series of cryptic Instagram posts, including one of a billboard that reads: “We’re about to bare it all—a big secret is breaking out, one puzzle piece at a time. Be the first to solve it.” Some fans are guessing she’s launching a skincare brand, which would make perfect sense. All will soon be revealed.

Jake Shane’s Red Carpet Fail

The debate over whether influencers should be conducting red carpet interviews at the Oscars is still raging more than a week after the show because of Jake Shane’s awkward chats with Julia Fox and Damson Idris. Shane actually asked Fox if she thought the sick child in the film If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, who had to be fed through a feeding tube, was “annoying.” Fox was clearly taken aback. Variety’s Daniel D’Addario says Shane’s performance proves creators are sometimes out of their depth. Sadly, journalists who have spent years covering the film industry likely won’t survive the creator invasion.

The #TRESemmeAList

Which creator is most likely to wake up with waves? Slay a sock curl? Out-hairstyle the room? Are you dying to know? TresSemme bestowed these hair-themed honors and others on creators including @rachsolomon_, @kiannanaomi and @beckypenhos. While there wasn’t an actual ceremony, we do see—via a post on TRESemme’s Instagram page—a guy decked out in a tuxedo delivering each A-List Award to a deserving creator.