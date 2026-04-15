Spotify's Digs in Manhattan: Where Creativity Comes to Life

Sound and vision hold sway in this workplace

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 15, 2026 11:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here, we visit Spotify, the latest entry in our “Creative HQ With the Clios” series. Our director of social media Sami Lambert explored the streaming giant’s NYC digs. Kay Hsu, global head of Spotify’s creative lab, and Jessy Fusco, senior office lead of workplace experience services, guided the tour.

A large mural greets folks entering the 67th floor, fittingly painted by New York street artist Adam Fu. Work from artists like FAUST are also on display. The sleek space boasts a karaoke room, arcade, speakeasy, DJ decks and more.

Located in Manhattan’s Financial District at 4 World Trade Center, Spotify moved into the building in 2018. Tall glass windows provide gorgeous sky and city views plus plenty of sunlight. Sunsets provide a special backdrop with Lady Liberty in the picture.

The office mirrors Spotify’s core belief: “Listening is Everything.” The layout is designed to spark creativity, connection and a sense of global culture.

Naturally, Spotify encourages sound. This office offers opportunities to play music, bang on drums, sing, and even play DJ for a day. The Blue Room is set up with tons of albums to cater to whatever musical fancies said spinner prefers.

The Arcade Room has video games galore. Counter to yogic moves, this space lets you vent your frustrations or clear your head in a fun, game-y way.

Listening rooms, wellness classes, the arts and crafts room, and workshop space where artists and creators can collaborate, fill 4 World Trade Center.

Also, each floor has a lounge and common areas where Spotifiers can gather together and enjoy snacks. But, beyond that, it’s the detail, like the funky blue tiger wallpaper—that speaks to just how much creativity abounds in these offices.

Sami’s verdict? This may be the most creative office in our series to date.