The Clios at Cannes: Celebrating Global Creativity and Innovation

Sport Beach—and how women are reshaping adland and culture

by Muse June 20, 2025 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Led by CEO Nicole Purcell, the Clio Awards team did Cannes Lions 2025 in style, with special events, Q&As, presentations and get-togethers exploring global marketing and innovation.

Rosé flowed and folks from across the globe soaked in the Mediterranean ambiance. AI and the future of creativity dominated the dialogue.

Here are some scenes from a week to remember…

Sport Beach: Honoring athletes who use their talent and celebrity to drive sports culture

Honorees: Candace Parker, Ilona Maher, Mo Farah and Gerard Pique. Presenters: Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jess King and Ben Lyons.

Campaign Germany x Clios at Cannes

With Nicole Purcell and Cristina Roman from the Clios. This event united creatives from the German market for a celebration of bold ideas, featuring a Q&A with Campaign Germany editor-in-chief Bärbel Egli-Unckrich.

Female Quotient Equality Lounge Panel

Women’s Health Is Just Health: How Men are Supporting the Women in Their Lives, moderated by our own Emily Seal.

Women’s Dinner: Independence, creativity & innovation

Katy Hornaday, CEO of BarkleyOKRP joined Nicole for a salon-style meal honoring a group of exceptional women who are reshaping the future of advertising and business.

Creative Excellence Dinner at Belle Plage

The Clios’ advisory council and select awards managers got together.

Proof of Life: The Creative Revolution in Health Is Here (Novartis & P&G)

Parsing the fundamental shift in health and creativity. Not just better executions, but entirely new approaches to how we think, work and measure success.