Here's Your Clio Awards Jury for 2026

The jury will meet at the JA Resort in Dubai next March for deliberations

by Amy Corr November 24, 2025 12:45 pm Share:

The Clio Awards announced its 2026 jury today. More than 100 industry leaders will convene at the JA Resort in Dubai in March to determine which entries will earn the coveted Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio statues.

2026 Jury Chairs are:

Audio & Audio Craft: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB Canada

Brand: Perry Fair, Global Head of Creative, Mattel, Inc.

Branded Entertainment & Content Jury: Javier Campopiano, Global Chief Creative Officer, McCann World Group

Creative Business Transformation, Effectiveness & Strategy: Ariana Stolarz, Global CSO, Accenture Song

Design: Sally Anderson, CCO, MetaDesign China

Creative Commerce & Direct Jury: Alexander Schill, Global CCO, Serviceplan Group

Digital/Mobile & Experience/Activation Jury: Debbi Vandeven, Global CCO, VML

Film: Rodrigo Jatene, CCO, LATAM, Wieden+Kennedy

Film Craft, Animation & VFX: Yannis Konstantinidis, Co-founder & Creative Director of NOMINT

Film Craft, Copywriting Jury: Carlos Camacho, CCO, Gut Asia

Film Craft, Direction & Cinematography: Emma Lundy, Executive Producer and Partner, Giant Films

Film Craft, Editing Jury: Rich Orrick, Founding Partner/Film Editor, Work Editorial

Film Craft, Music & Sound Design Jury: Claudia Incio, Founder & Music Director, Agosto Music

Film Craft, Production Design Jury: Lora Schulson, Global Chief Production Officer, 72andSunny

Media Jury: Asmirh Davis, Founding Partner & President, Majority

Print & Out of Home: Liz Taylor, Global CCO, Ogilvy

Public Relations: Josy Paul, Chairperson & CCO, BBDO India Private Limited

Social Media Jury: Amy Ferguson, Partner & CCO, Terri & Sandy

“Global creative recognition isn’t only about winning trophies; it means your work has travelled and hit the nerve beyond its point of origin,” says Schill. “You’ve created something so culturally attuned yet emotionally universal that it sparks connection from Beijing to San Francisco. It proves your agency is in tune with the world.”

“Judging ideas from across the world shifts my center of gravity,” adds Paul. “It makes me more awake, excited and curious. I’m not just evaluating work. I’m witnessing how humanity thinks, feels, protests, dreams. And that transforms me. It feels like a renewal of vows. My love for the craft deepens. The possibility feels infinite again.”

View the full 2026 jury here.

The 67th Clio Award winners will take place on May 12, 2026 at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City.

“When awards shine a light on new talent, it gives confidence to people who are just starting out, which is important at any point in your career but even more in that early phase,” Vandeven tells Muse. “It also opens doors for them and pushes the whole industry forward, because great ideas end up setting new standards for everyone.”