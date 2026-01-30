Amazon Studios' Theme for NBA on Prime Scores at Clio Music

Common, Karriem Riggins and James Poyser composed the winning track

by Christine Champagne January 30, 2026 5:00 am 3 min read Share:

In need of a signature sound for NBA on Prime, Amazon Studios brought in the powerhouse trio of Common, Karriem Riggins and James Poyser to create a track that would be both timeless and modern. The result, an engaging theme titled “Victory (NBA on Prime Theme),” has been awarded a Clio Music Grand. This is a new category celebrated at the 2026 Clio Music Awards ceremony last night.

Here, Sean Simmons, music executive for sports & series at Amazon Studios, discusses the creation of this anthem:

MUSE: “Victory” feels classic and modern—the best of both worlds.

Sean Simmons: That’s exactly what we aimed for. Common, Karriem and James delivered a classic soulful piece of music. They crafted something that feels familiar and nostalgic to NBA fans while pushing the boundaries of what modern theme music can be. That’s what makes “Victory” so special to us.

Play James Poyser, Common and Karriem Riggins

Tell me more about why you tapped Common, Karriem and James. What did they bring to the project?

They brought not only decades of top-quality music production experience but also a deep understanding of what NBA basketball feels like. And they expressed that beautifully through the music.

We started the project by receiving submissions from a wide range of super talented musicians—from award-winning film and TV composers to acclaimed hip hop producers. After reviewing submissions and a short development period, we felt “Victory” and the guys were the best fit.

Beyond that, Common, Karriem, and James are truly great people. I speak for everyone at Prime Video Sports when I say it was an honor to work with them and watch three masters of their craft create something that will live with NBA fans for a long time.

What was it like the first time you heard “Victory” played before a game?

Long before the first NBA on Prime game, when we first heard “Victory” back in March, everyone in the room cracked gigantic smiles as the opening horns blared from the speakers.

We spent a few months collaborating with the guys to develop the theme and work on versions of it before final recording with the orchestra in Nashville at Ocean Way Studios. The first time we heard the orchestra play it live was emotional in the best way. Hearing something we’d all worked on for so long be played by a full orchestra just moves you.

By the time we heard it played to start our first NBA on Prime game it was full-on celebration. Texts were flying around, social reposts, etc. What a way to launch a new era!