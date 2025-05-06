AI Lets You Consult With Salvador Dalí on So Many Things

He'll interpret your dreams—and more. Call now!

by David Gianatasio May 6, 2025

Let’s say you had a dream last night about penguins, puppies and your parents—and everything got wild.

Why spend $250 an hour for a therapist to explain it when Salvador Dalí’s available to interpret your night visions and so much more.

Now, the legendary surrealist artist died in 1989. But in true “Persistence of Memory” spirit, you can chat with an AI version of Salvador thanks to the Dalí Museum and Goodby Silverstein + Partners.

That number again: 772-ASK-DALI. Just don’t pick his AI brain about the Stanley Cup playoffs. ESPN has the hotline for that.

“Dial Dalí” feels in sync with the master’s playful yet profound aesthetic. And dude’s having a moment, with a new film (recreated by AI) generating headlines. Death and the limits of reality could never contain the mustachioed maverick. He’ll be chit-chatting away and releasing new work until the end of time.

This particular effort gives folks a taste of Dalí’s personality in a (more or less) natural context that stands a chance of transcending the sum of its parts. It might even get callers hooked on the man and his art.

“In a world saturated with apps, logins and complex interfaces, we wanted to create something universally accessible and deeply personal,” agency director of AI and creative tech Martin Pagh Ludvigsen tells Muse. “Anyone understands how to make a phone call. There’s no new technology to learn, no account needed, no digital divide based on owning the latest device. It removes the common obstacles found in interactive experiences, offering a direct, immediate and intimate connection—just you and a voice inspired by Dalí, ready for a conversation.”

And Dalí himself once created a “Lobster Phone”—which inspired this installation at the museum last year.

For this initiative, ElevenLabs’ Flash tech “was trained on archival recordings of Dalí speaking English, allowing it to generate speech that mimics his specific accent, cadence and tone,” Ludvigsen says.

“Ultimately, the ‘why’ is to celebrate Dalí’s enduring legacy and boundless imagination during his birthday week, extending his spirit beyond the museum walls. “While the AI is incredibly advanced, we emphasize that it’s an entertainment and inspiration tool—like any current AI, it can occasionally generate inaccuracies or ‘hallucinate’ It’s about sparking imagination through a conversation unlike any other.”

Hallucinations, eh? Somewhere in the great beyond, Dalí’s cracking a smile.