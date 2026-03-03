Audi A6 Celebrates Its 753km EV Range With an Ornate Tapestry in Spain

It's 'The Most Beautiful Journey'

by Amy Corr March 3, 2026 11:30 am Share:

The Audi A6 Sportback e-tron can drive 753 kilometers (467 miles) on a single charge, the longest electric range for the brand. To celebrate, Audi and Ogilvy Spain collaborated with textile artist Luna Muñoz to create a piece of art called “The Most Beautiful Journey.”

So, 753 kilometers of thread were used to create a tapestry. It starts at the Cantabrian Sea with scenic views woven throughout.

“In Spain, you can go from a mountain to a beach or a desert in a matter of hours. And that richness is unique,” says Muñoz. “This geographical diversity, with its cliffs, vineyards, forests, deserts and mountain ranges, is abstractly captured in the tapestry through textures and geometric forms, reflecting art’s ability to interpret reality.”

The work was exhibited at ADN Galeria in Barcelona and divided into 180 small pieces to be distributed to collaborators.

“In an environment saturated by AI, the artisanal world has become the voice of premium brands. The value of the handmade, the authentic, differentiates you and positions you as a ‘human luxury’ brand,” says Fran Arguijo, CD at Ogilvy Spain.