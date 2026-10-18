These Classic Album Covers Are Always in Fashion

Style statements from Young Thug, Cher, Christina Aguilera and more

by Sofia Kerpan October 18, 2026 9:00 am 4 min read Share:

Having worked on projects in both the fashion and music space as an editor, I see how these worlds become enmeshed but can also stand in opposition to each other. For example, I originally set out to write about album covers where fashion is the story. But while I was compiling this list, I realized many of the most iconic sleeves don’t feature much fashion influence at all, favoring more timeless design and illustration concepts without the artist’s representation. The trouble is that album art is supposed to signify a body of work in a way that is sometimes impossible to achieve with one image. Maybe it’s a way of avoiding anything that feels too cemented in time, since fashion trends come and go. I chose these for various reasons. They relate to style and fashion in ways that made sense to me during the times when I was listening to these albums.

Christina Aguilera, ‘Stripped’ (2002)

This album was a big part of my middle school years, and I remember how scandalous this image seemed at the time. It was that raunchy and rebellious part of Y2K fashion where everything looked rugged but skanky in the best way. Like, is she a pop star or a sexy dirt biker? Christina’s stylist was Trish Summerville—who became a costume designer for major films—and you can see how early-aughts runways were influencing her look. It felt very Cavalli, Alexander McQueen, Versace, Tom Ford for Gucci. Xtina forever!

Young Thug, ‘Jeffrey’ (2016)

This one reminds me of when I first moved to L.A. in 2016. We were at the apex of this high-fashion era in rap and he was being authentically himself. Garfield Larmond handled the photography. The image sparked a conversation about gender presentation, focused on what a man was allowed to wear in the macho world of hip-hop. When Young Thug first saw this look designed by Alessandro Trincone, he famously said, “If I don’t get this, I’m going to die.”

Mariah Carey, ‘Butterfly’ (1997)

My mom had this CD in the car when I was a kid and I loved looking at it. Mariah looks like a honey goddess. I’m always trying to achieve this kind of ’90s sexy minimalism. This album art could come out today and not look dated at all, even with the belly chain.

Cher, ‘Dark Lady’ (1974)

Cher’s cat Midnight appears. Calvin Klein supplied the black swimsuit and a sarong. It was shot by Richard Avedon. What else is there to say? It’s gothic and glamorous and Cher is who we all want to be when we grow up.

Avril Lavigne, ‘Let Go’ (2002)

There’s something about her knit sweater and baggy pants that make you want to be 12 again, walking aimlessly around the mall and feeling bad for yourself, idk.

Nehneh Cherry, ‘Raw Like Sushi’ (1989)

The boxing tape and stacked bangles <3 The fallen bra strap <3 It was shot by Jean-Baptiste Mondino, fashion photographer and music video director. They were testing the lights and ended up grabbing this shot, which became the final cover. Other than the statement jewelry, she was wearing leggings and a bra from a department store.

Janet Jackson, ‘Control’ (1986)

The photography, design and illustration were all by Tony Viramontes, a Mexican-American artist. For me, it evokes what being a grown woman looks and feels like. And I love a glove moment… Janet was quite literally taking control, even outside of the music and lyrical content. She had just dropped her father as manager and annulled the brief marriage that allowed her independence from her dad in the first place. The imagery of this album is a big part of her being fully in control of her life and career for the first time.