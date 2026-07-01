These Classic Album Covers Are Also Self-Portraits

The Police, Peter Gabriel (3 times!), Foo Fighters, Sade, Daft Punk and more

by Roehl Sanchez July 1, 2026 8:30 am 6 min read Share:

As a musician’s son and a former drummer, music has always been part of my life. With a background in fine arts, I began my advertising career as an illustrator, which made album cover design especially meaningful to me. In fact, the visual craft of an album has often influenced my musical choices. This collection explores self-portraiture in album covers. Artists across disciplines often see themselves as vessels for creative expression, and that introspection naturally finds its way into their work. For musicians, there may be no more powerful canvas for self-expression than the album cover itself.

The Police – Ghost in the Machine (1981)

As an early teen, The Police were one of my favorite bands. Drummer Stewart Copeland was my hero, Sting embodied cool and Andy Summers brought a unique guitar style. The three opinionated members couldn’t agree on a cover photo for Ghost in the Machine, so designer Mick Haggerty created a concept instead. Inspired by the seven-segment displays found in old calculators, he represented each band member as a simple digital icon: Andy on the left, Sting in the center and the taller Stewart on the right. It’s a brilliantly simple design that perfectly captures the album’s exploration of humanity and technology.

Peter Gabriel, aka Melt (1980)

I could do a whole piece on Peter Gabriel’s album covers, but the one that resonates with me most was his third self-titled effort (aka “Melt” or “Melting Face.”) At a time when musicians tried hard to look slick and cool, I love how Gabriel chose a direction that was honest and unflattering. Inspired by the work of photographer Les Krims, the cover was meant to convey decay and transformation, reflecting tracks like “Biko” and “Games Without Frontiers,” which deal with themes of war, racism and political activism. There’s something incredibly analog about the way the image was distorted. Apparently, they used Polaroids that were smeared while developing to deform his face. No Photoshop or AI required!

Daft Punk – Random Access Memories (2013)

Rather than showing their faces, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo present the robotic personas that have become more recognizable than the musicians themselves. The cover balances technology and humanity: the chrome helmets appear futuristic, while the handwritten title adds a warm, personal touch. Created by director Warren Fu and his team, the hyper-realistic image was achieved through cutting-edge 3D rendering. Fittingly, the sleeve reflects Daft Punk’s philosophy: embracing the future while paying tribute to the disco, funk and soul influences of the past.

Kanye West – Yeezus (2013)

When Kanye West released Yeezus in 2013, he did something radical: he removed the album cover entirely. The package consisted of a clear jewel case, a visible CD and a strip of red tape—nothing more. Created by Virgil Abloh and the DONDA team, it was described as an “open casket” for the dying CD format. As a self-portrait, the design reflects Kanye himself at that moment: stripped down, provocative and determined to challenge expectations. By refusing to provide a conventional image, Yeezus suggests that sometimes the most revealing portrait is the absence of one.

Sade – Love Deluxe (1992)

Who doesn’t love Sade? She’s beautiful, chill, soulful, sexy and has that killer voice. Unlike many artists of the ‘90s, she chose class over crass. Even on what was arguably her most revealing album cover, the image was handled with taste. It’s a true self-portrait, conveying the full range of emotions found in her songs, from longing and tenderness to lust. She almost resembles a bronze statue, forever immortalized as an icon of love and romance.

Peter Gabriel, aka Scratch (1978)

It’s hard to convey emotion in a simple album cover. Maybe it makes you feel the sensation of scratching a chalkboard. Maybe it makes you feel raw and uninhibited when you’ve had enough, and you just want to dig your nails into something. Peter Gabriel literally scratched away at the photograph until it revealed the paper underneath. It was a visual illustration of his raw, unfiltered approach to his music at the time.

Peter Gabriel – Passion (1989)

Not your typical album cover art for a movie soundtrack. Then again, The Last Temptation of Christ wasn’t your typical film about Jesus. This “Drawing Study for Self Image II “(1987) by the artist Julian Grater wasn’t meant to be a portrait of Christ, but it’s hard not to see the resemblance to the crown of thorns, the anguish and suffering in the piece. It’s interesting how context can completely change our perception of art.

The Style Council – Our Favourite Shop (1985)

If there was one album cover that summed up my late teens, it would be this one. Growing up in the suburbs, my friends and I would make the trek into downtown Toronto to visit secondhand clothing shops. That smell of vintage clothing mixed with mothballs, army bags, skinny silk ties and tweed overcoats will forever be etched in my mind—much like The Style Council. Paul Weller was the epitome of British cool:, elegant and perfectly imperfect. Just like the album cover.

Michael Jackson – Off the Wall (1979)

M.J.’s image is instantly recognizable today: the sequined glove, fedora, red leather jacket and moonwalk. Yet on Off the Wall, he appears as a rising star before becoming a global icon. The cover is strikingly understated: chalk writing on a brick wall, a classic tuxedo and a youthful, almost prom-like presence. Only his glowing socks hint at the signature flair to come. Musically, Off the Wall marked a pivotal shift from disco to R&B while also symbolizing Jackson’s own transformation from child performer to mature artist. It was a huge signpost on his journey to becoming the King of Pop.

Foo Fighters, aka Gun – (1995)

During World War II, pilots used the term “foo fighters” to describe mysterious UFO sightings. Dave Grohl’s choice to name his post-Nirvana band after the phenomenon reflects his fascination with aliens and the unknown. That obsession carries through to the debut album cover, featuring a Buck Rogers XZ-38 Disintegrator Pistol. Shot like a prop from a grainy 1960s documentary, the ray gun feels more artistic than threatening. The same contradiction defines the band’s music. Beneath the heavy riffs, pounding drums and gritty vocals lies a collection of meticulously crafted songs, balancing dynamic precision, melody, and soaring emotional depth.