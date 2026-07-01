Mike's Hot Honey Raises Drizzling to High Art

Adding fresh flavor to the culture

by David Gianatasio July 1, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

“Don’t think, just drizzle.”

Words to live by from the Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, delivered in the spot below for Mike’s Hot Honey. He runs a pizza joint, but needs someone to pour Mike’s over slices, ice cream and more.

The work taps into a cultural moment and attempts to make it synonymous with Mike’s. As no brand owns drizzling at present, that goal might just be attainable. It all depends on the flow.

Which brings us back to the restaurant, where some young dude—”technically I’m on the verge of manhood”—works had on his finishing moves:

Agency Another Thing helped develop the approach, while Anthony Jamari Thomas of Scheme Engine directed the commercial. It’s amusing stuff, with Black Thought and his co-star Omig Flojo smartly rocking the sensei-student dynamic.

Noble People manages the over-arching initiative, which includes a partnership with the Chicago Fire FC, a Chi-town pizza box takeover and cross-platform media appeals.