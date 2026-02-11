9 Album Covers That Create a Sense of Awe and Mystery

Muse, Taylor Swift, Rosalía and more

Guitarist Pipo Romero, a master of flamenco, folk and contemporary styles, sounds off on album covers that challenge fans to unravel their deeper meaning. Whether barren of images or bursting with color and motion, they serve as vibrant markers for the music within.

The Beatles

The White Album (1968)

One of my favorite album covers, without a doubt. It feels almost anti-art, a statement of returning to the purity of composition after so much psychedelia. It has often tempted me to strip away visuals from my own music. Sometimes, the message I want to convey feels so personal and intense that the best possible cover would simply be a single color.

Pipo Romero

Alborada (2025)

This captures dawn as the symbol of a new beginning, like the first light breaking through the night. It features two distinct points of illumination representing dual awakenings. We see the soft glow of dawn above, evoking the album’s fresh production approach, and a focused beam on my face, introducing a new personality that emerges alongside my personal awakening. The image plays with layered rebirths and the blended renewal of sound and self.

Marilyn Manson

Mechanical Animals (1998)

The image of the exposed, androgynous being captures destruction and vulnerability at the same time, creating unease and uncertainty. Those are exactly the sensations I experience when listening to his music. And that direct emotional alignment gives the cover tremendous value.

Michael Jackson

Dangerous (1991)

Dangerous is where Michael Jackson most clearly screams his inner world through imagery. He’s caught in a whirlwind of eccentricity and media spectacle, pouring everything into that overflowing collage. Riding a golden dragon past elephants, floating pyramids, falling crowns and hundreds of hidden details—UFOs, strange faces, things you never fully catch. It’s his inner chaos made visible, the brutal pressure of being a genius under a constant spotlight. Every time I look at it, I discover something new—just like the album itself.

Green Day

Dookie (1994)

Dookie was the first album I ever bought with my own money, which is why it holds such a special place for me. Back then, I spent hours absorbing every detail of the covers I owned, really savoring them. Since this was my first, it naturally earns a spot on my list.

Taylor Swift

Folklore (2020)

Folklore is the people’s music, the field I’ve devoted myself to and researched for years. There’s always been a sense of mystery surrounding it. And I immediately saw that reflected in this cover. It caught my attention from the very first moment.

Pink Floyd

Animals (1977)

One of my all-time favorite albums. Interestingly, the cover didn’t strike me at first—I focused entirely on the dark silhouette of Battersea Power Station and completely missed the pig. Once I learned it was a real photograph of a massive inflatable pig, the image became incredibly powerful. Especially when connected to Orwell’s idea of pigs as a corrupt ruling class floating above the city.

Muse

Absolution (2003)

My favorite modern rock album. I was blown away when I discovered that the strange shadows of figures flying above the man weren’t digital effects, but real physical forms arranged to cast those silhouettes. I love that obsessive, hands-on craftsmanship. The cover feels like it’s shouting the same message as the album itself: something epic and apocalyptic, but with a hint of hope that makes you look twice.

Rosalía

El Mal Querer (2018)

El Mal Querer by Rosalía completely blew my mind. It revolutionized flamenco fusion with immaculate urban-folk production, opening doors that had previously been closed. The album narrates a brutal journey from toxic love to liberation, inspired by Flamenca, and culminates in a powerful visual statement: Rosalía ascending through white clouds as an empowered goddess.

