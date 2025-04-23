Chill Brand Character Works Zaxby's Sauce Like a Boss

Omar Epps stars in spots from GS+P

Omar Epps stars in spots from GS+P

by David Gianatasio April 23, 2025 9:00 am

Ah, brand characters. We can never get enough. And there are three on display in campaigns that dropped in recent days.

Six Flags introduced a “Funsultant” who rides a carousel horse around amusement parks. Sonic got patriotic with some dude in a powdered wig.

Both feel cartoonish, though bang on brand. They’re self-consciously wacky entries for our post-Old Spice world.

Chicken chain Zaxby’s takes a different tack, casting Omar Epps as a “Sauce Boss” in spots breaking today from Goodby Silverstein + Partners.

Boss stays chill while others play the fool.

It’s an understated approach, substituting swagger and asides for broad farce and pyrotechnics. Something quietly diverting in a sea of commercial sound and fury.

“We set out to develop a character that was part life coach, part style guru––but above all––the foremost authority on all things sauce,” GS+P ECD Stefan Copiz tells Muse.

“Zaxby’s wanted someone who could naturally embody the cool, quiet confidence of the Sauce Boss. Omar was the perfect fit. Plus, he’s been integral to how we’ve shaped the character––from his dialogue to his look. It’s a role he really owns.”

But will he ever rock a powdered wig? That’d be a thing, you know?

Cue anecdote from filming…

“We shot in Los Angeles, so 99 percent of the production crew had never even heard of Zaxby’s,” agency ACD Anthony DiMichele recalls.

“To give everyone a taste, the food prep team made a couple batches of Chicken Fingerz for the crew to sample. They went fast. The prep team ended up having to do double the work to ready Chicken Fingerz for our shots.”

Benji Weinstein provided zippy, no-frills direction through Smuggler. The work breaks today across TV and digital platforms.