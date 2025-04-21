Six Flags Gets 'Serious About Fun.' In the Silliest Way

Brand's 'Funsultant' and 'Funtern' are on the job

by David Gianatasio April 21, 2025

I should’ve listened to my high-school guidance counselor and chosen “Funsultant” as a career path.

Per TMA’s latest campaign for Six Flags, such folks get to spend their summers hanging around amusement parks. They soak up rays, shout through megaphones, ride carousel horsies and make sure everyone has a good time.

They boss around “Funterns,” too:

Ah well, no matter how cushy-campy Funsultancy seems, I’m glad I picked journalism instead. It’s hella cool! I write and post stuff all day long, every blessed day … and I talk on the phone a lot, check facts and … *sniff*

“More than merely talking about how much fun people can have at Six Flags, the advertising highlights the serious kind of thrills the parks offer,” says TMA CCO Harris Wilkinson.

“No detail is too big, as in our world’s tallest roller coasters. Or too small, as in the smallest detail on the smallest snack. Simply stated, no other entertainment destination pours as much thought and dedication into ensuring every experience is as much fun as possible.”

Turns out the shoot was soggy—but still kind of fun.

“It was cold and wet for most of the five-day production, and when it rains, you have to clear more safety checks, which all put pressure on a tight schedule,” Wilkinson recalls. “But those challenges aside, we had a blast. An amusement park is a magical place to spend your time. No matter how cold your feet get.”

Ira Rosensweig directed through Omnicom Studios. The push starts rolling out today across TV and digital.