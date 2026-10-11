R.E.M., Insane Clown Posse and More Classic Album Covers That Live on the Edge

With They Might Be Giants, Melvins, Misfits

by Jett Steiger October 11, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

My approach here was not scientific. I opened Apple Music and started scrolling, stopping when a piece of album art jumped out at me. The process reminded me of walking around the record store when I was a kid. I was lucky enough to come of age when that was still a thing, and some of my favorite and most played discs were chosen based on the art alone. Sometimes, I won’t listen to an album if I don’t like the artwork.

A couple years ago, I started pulling my favorite album art into Are.na. We had been using this platform to gather references and inspiration for projects at Ways & Means, and thought this would be a novel way to engage—and remind myself to tune into current music.

Fast forward to this column, and Are.na seemed like the perfect tool to help gather my favorites. So the list lives here as well.

Melvins, ‘Houdini’ (1993)

What a great album cover by the legendary illustrator and designer Frank Kozik, who also worked with Nirvana, Soundgarden and The Offspring. So sweet and innocent until you notice the dog is a mutated freak with two heads. Looks great on a T-shirt, too.

Misfits, ‘Collection 2’ (1995)

The album itself isn’t as good as Collection 1, but the artwork always stuck with me. A haunting image that, upon closer examination, looks like the costume is from Party City or something. The image actually comes from a 1946 horror serial called The Crimson Ghost—and has obviously gone on to become one of the most beloved icons in music history.

They Might Be Giants, ‘Lincoln’ (1988)

I’ve always loved this one. It’s simple, but also kind of inscrutable. If I’m honest, I had never taken the time to look up the story until now. I’m delighted to report that the cover image is a “shrine” depicting John Linnell’s great-grandfather and John Flansburgh’s maternal grandfather, built by musician and artist Brian Dewan and photographed by Carol Kitman.

Insane Clown Posse, ‘Riddle Box’ (1995)

So, I guess it’s here that I’ll reveal I’m a Juggalo. I was first introduced to ICP via The Great Milenko (1997), but Riddle Box is my favorite of the six “Joker’s Cards” in the Dark Carnival mythology. All the covers look amazing thanks to the simple, graphic illustrations. Luckily for us, the prophecy foretold upon the release of the sixth Joker’s Card never came to pass.

R.E.M., ‘Monster’ (1994)

I didn’t mean to pick only albums from the late-’80s and early-’90s. It just happens that they are the best. Love this little out-of-focus creature. Love the typography and design. Love this particular hue of orange. Love the video for “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?” which is also kinda blurry.

Helmet, ‘Meantime’ (1992)

This album rips, and so does the album art by design firm Reiner—which also gave us the Ween Chocolate and Cheese album cover, which, if you were a teenage boy in the early-’90s, you definitely remember. The photo and bold text feel tough and menacing, but also very much like an advertisement.