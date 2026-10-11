Clio Awards 2027 Call for Entries
Art of the Album

R.E.M., Insane Clown Posse and More Classic Album Covers That Live on the Edge

With They Might Be Giants, Melvins, Misfits

by Jett Steiger
October 11, 2026
9:00 am
3 min read
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My approach here was not scientific. I opened Apple Music and started scrolling, stopping when a piece of album art jumped out at me. The process reminded me of walking around the record store when I was a kid. I was lucky enough to come of age when that was still a thing, and some of my favorite and most played discs were chosen based on the art alone. Sometimes, I won’t listen to an album if I don’t like the artwork.

A couple years ago, I started pulling my favorite album art into Are.na. We had been using this platform to gather references and inspiration for projects at Ways & Means, and thought this would be a novel way to engage—and remind myself to tune into current music.

Fast forward to this column, and Are.na seemed like the perfect tool to help gather my favorites. So the list lives here as well.

Melvins, ‘Houdini’ (1993)

Cartoon of two blond children playing with two small brown dogs on a grassy lawn, with red'MELVINS' text at the top and 'HOUDINI' at the bottom.

What a great album cover by the legendary illustrator and designer Frank Kozik, who also worked with Nirvana, Soundgarden and The Offspring. So sweet and innocent until you notice the dog is a mutated freak with two heads. Looks great on a T-shirt, too.

Misfits, ‘Collection 2’ (1995)

Person in a hooded cloak wearing a skull mask, arms crossed over the chest.

The album itself isn’t as good as Collection 1, but the artwork always stuck with me. A haunting image that, upon closer examination, looks like the costume is from Party City or something. The image actually comes from a 1946 horror serial called The Crimson Ghost—and has obviously gone on to become one of the most beloved icons in music history.

They Might Be Giants, ‘Lincoln’ (1988)

Outdoor art installation resembling a small white building with two spire towers and red trim, displaying black-and-white portraits on each side, set on a blue platform with EU-style star emblems.

I’ve always loved this one. It’s simple, but also kind of inscrutable. If I’m honest, I had never taken the time to look up the story until now. I’m delighted to report that the cover image is a “shrine” depicting John Linnell’s great-grandfather and John Flansburgh’s maternal grandfather, built by musician and artist Brian Dewan and photographed by Carol Kitman.

Insane Clown Posse, ‘Riddle Box’ (1995)

Neon green clown head with purple hat and band, emerging from a purple box with a question mark on a black background; album cover.

So, I guess it’s here that I’ll reveal I’m a Juggalo. I was first introduced to ICP via The Great Milenko (1997), but Riddle Box is my favorite of the six “Joker’s Cards” in the Dark Carnival mythology. All the covers look amazing thanks to the simple, graphic illustrations. Luckily for us, the prophecy foretold upon the release of the sixth Joker’s Card never came to pass.

R.E.M., ‘Monster’ (1994)

Blurred orange album cover featuring a dark, abstract face with red'MONSTER' text on the left and a blue 'R.E.M.' logo on the top right — Monster by R.E.M.

I didn’t mean to pick only albums from the late-’80s and early-’90s. It just happens that they are the best. Love this little out-of-focus creature. Love the typography and design. Love this particular hue of orange. Love the video for “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?” which is also kinda blurry.

Helmet, ‘Meantime’ (1992)

Red-tinted image of a helmet with a blue vertical label reading HELMET.

This album rips, and so does the album art by design firm Reiner—which also gave us the Ween Chocolate and Cheese album cover, which, if you were a teenage boy in the early-’90s, you definitely remember. The photo and bold text feel tough and menacing, but also very much like an advertisement.

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David Gianatasio
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Jett Steiger

Jett Steiger serves as executive producer at creative studio Ways & Means, which he co-founded. Jett recently guided projects for Olivia Rodrigo (“The Cure”) and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs (“Hidden in Pieces”).

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Clio Awards 2027 Call for Entries