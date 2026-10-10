Matthieu Elkaim Brings His Creative Vision to La Pac as the Production Co.'s Managing Director

He spent 8 years as CCO of Ogilvy Paris

by David Gianatasio October 10, 2026 9:00 am Share:

“Creativity deserves that we fight for it and those who create, every day, whatever the context,” Matthieu Elkaim, the newly-named managing director of French production house La Pac, tells Muse.

“A world without creativity would become a very sad world. And very often, the most creative people are the most unconventional. They’re the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes, the ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. But the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things.”

Now, after more than two decades in the ad biz, he brings that fierce point of view to La Pac. In his new role, Elkaim will devise growth strategies with the company’s president, Jérôme Denis.

Matthieu most recently served as president and CCO of Ogilvy Paris, following tenures at TBWA, DDB and CLM BBDO. A copywriter by trade, he’s contributed to campaigns for Nike, Mercedes, Dove, Coca-Cola, Ubisoft and more.

He honed his production chops at Jack N’a Qu’un Oeil (Beware the Sleeping Dog), a firm he launched in 2018. That company produced the acclaimed miniseries Les Papillons Noirs (The Black Butterflies) and other projects.

We spent a few minutes with Matthieu to learn more about his background, inspirations and plans.

Where did you grow up, where do you live now, and how do the two compare?

I grew up in a small town close to Paris but far enough away so that I feel like a small-town guy. When I wasn’t at school, I spent the rest of the day outside with my mates, riding our bikes, playing football or rock climbing. Around 18, I felt a bit cramped, I needed to meet new people and see new faces, so I moved to Paris, where I still live with my wife and two kids. I have a weird relationship with Paris. I love it and I hate it at the same time. I often need to get out of the city. The inner small-town guy regularly reminds me of his existence. If I had to compare, I’d say that when I’m not at work, I still spend a lot of time outdoors, walking with my kids through the streets, riding my bike, having a coffee on a terrace, visiting galleries and museums. The major change is that I’m 46 years old and I have a grey beard.

Was there an “a-ha” moment that made you realize what you wanted to do?

Not an “a-ah” moment, rather a “why not?” moment. School wasn’t my cup of tea. I wanted to get a job early. Around 16, I wanted to be an actor. Bad idea. But I wanted to do something that would spark my imagination. My father worked for a subsidiary of Publicis, in the media sector. So, he knew the industry quite well and introduced me to a copywriter. I was 18. It was my “why not?” moment. Then, in 1999, I discovered this incredible Argentinian Renault commercial “Get Uppa.” I think that was my “a-ah” moment.

What’s your first order of business at La Pac?

I observe and keep my mouth shut, meet the people and listen to them. I need to understand the culture of the company, its strengths and weaknesses before acting. And that’s going to take a while. I’ve spent 25 years working in advertising agencies, I know this industry by heart. But the way a production company operates is different. It’s crucial to understand that. Otherwise, I could make big mistakes. I’ve always worked this way. I take as much time as I need to observe and understand.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

I founded a production company 8 years ago with two close friends. You might think it’s a mistake to launch a business with friends, but so far so good. We only produce feature films and series. We are currently shooting an ambitious series for Canal+ and when I watch the dailies, I’m rather proud of what we are doing. With La Pac, I’m very proud of a very cool advert directed recently by Tim Bullock for a French insurance company. A simple and funny idea, perfectly brought to life by Tim. We didn’t use any CGI or AI software, the cat is a real one, and its acting is impressive.

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What’s overrated in marketing right now?

There are too many brand collabs. And sometimes it’s ridiculous and counterproductive. It sounds like an easy, trendy way to make some noise, rather than really focusing on your own brand’s development.

Your main strength as a creative person?

Resilience.

Was there a mentor who helped you navigate the industry?

There have been many exceptional people whom I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout my career and who have helped me find my way at various stages of my professional journey. Thank you to all of you.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in this business?

House husband.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

I love Charles Saatchi’s quote: “The only sure things in life are death, taxes and advertising.” Obviously, the sector is very disrupted. But let’s face the evolution, keep calm and stay creative.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.