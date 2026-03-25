Man Morphs Into a Cookie for Twisted Maxibon Ads

His 'I'm a cookie!' catchphrase will haunt your dreams

by David Gianatasio March 25, 2026 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

Pass the milk! Some dude takes a bite of Maxibon’s new chocolate-chip ice-cream bar and morphs into a giant cookie. Naturally, his housemate starts gnawing on the guy’s head as the man-snack squeals, “Don’t eat me!” and bemoans his fate: “I’m a cookie!”

Melbourne-based SickDogWolfman created the campaign, which is everything (until something better comes along).

Our anti-hero survives his pal’s ravenous attack. But life turns crummy:

“A lot of deep research and data analysis went into the concept. No, not really,” agency creative director Jess Wheeler tells Muse. “We’ve worked hard on making Maxibon an entertainment-driven brand. So, that’s always where we start.”

The impressive suit—channeling The Thing from Marvel, but in cookie form—is a full-scale prosthetic rig made by Sharp FX.

“It had to be built to not only look like a cookie, but allow for a full range of movement and facial expressions to get the humor across,” Wheeler recalls. “Everything was shot in-camera, no AI or post. When his arm falls off in the (upcoming) TikTok, his arm actually falls off. All practical effects.”

“It took a lot of work to get it out into the world, but it was a very fun job,” Wheeler says. “I’m not sure if I’ve ever laughed more on set, and it was one of those cases where we had far more great stuff in the can than we could ever accommodate. So hard decisions had to be made in the edit suite.”

Revolver’s Matt Devine directs with great comic energy for maximum absurdity. Jordan Loveday’s screamy main performance rocks, with Con Coutis providing spot-on sidekick support (such a hungry young actor).

Yes, it’s hilarious. But there’s a touch of David Cronenberg-style body-horror, too. That edginess feels next level.

SDW made last year’s freaky-great face-melting spot for Slather sunscreen in a similar style.