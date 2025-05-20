You've Fallen and Can't Get Up? Ice Cream Sandwiches Won't Save You

FatBoy skewers one of adland's campiest tropes

by David Gianatasio May 20, 2025

“FatBoy, I’ve fallen! Call for help. FatBoy, call for help! FATBOY!”

Granny screams her head off. But that ice cream sandwich just sits there, melting, each creamy drip drip drip mocking her sorry plight.

Though tasty, it’s not a smart speaker. It can’t save a life.

And so, FatBoy and TDA Boulder milk the “I’ve Fallen” trope for all it’s worth:

Our feeling is, she crawls to that cane and gets to her feet. Eventually.

“We definitely were not looking to upset people, but nowadays that’s hard to do,” agency partner/CD Jeremy Seibold tells Muse. “But there are a lot of things we are not number one at , and we plan to celebrate as many of them as possible. In general, we think ice cream work should be fun.”

That edict informs the next spot, too, as frozen dairy flies fast and furiously:

Those two should quit the horseplay and go help grandma.

“This was the first commercial shoot for the boy,” Seibold recalls. “His reward was having ice cream sandwiches thrown at him all day. Luckily, we laughed our way through an injury-free shoot. And he’s got a great story should he go on to be a movie star.”

Of course, the work rocks the “Not That, But This” trope, too. That’s a familiar approach, but it scores here, because the executions are so righteously ridiculous. The low-rent vibe sweetens the mix, giving the spots, breaking this week, a loose, almost indie flavor.