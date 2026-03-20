Who Stole Your Fries? McDonald's Solves the Mystery

Grab and go gets out of hand in Switzerland

by David Gianatasio March 20, 2026 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

When it comes to McDonald’s French fries, everyone’s a thief. TBWA\Zurich illustrates this sorry state of affairs in simple yet dynamic OOH.

We get McD’s pop-art minimalism, served with surprisingly strong storytelling given the lack of overt narrative elements.

And yet, each billboard tells a tale in concise, colorful fashion.

Sometimes you don’t need reams of words, convoluted scenarios or AI tomfoolery (as McD’s knows all too well).