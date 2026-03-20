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Who Stole Your Fries? McDonald's Solves the Mystery

Grab and go gets out of hand in Switzerland

by David Gianatasio
March 20, 2026
8:30 am
1 min read
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When it comes to McDonald’s French fries, everyone’s a thief. TBWA\Zurich illustrates this sorry state of affairs in simple yet dynamic OOH.

We get McD’s pop-art minimalism, served with surprisingly strong storytelling given the lack of overt narrative elements.

And yet, each billboard tells a tale in concise, colorful fashion.

Sometimes you don’t need reams of words, convoluted scenarios or AI tomfoolery (as McD’s knows all too well).

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David Gianatasio
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David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

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