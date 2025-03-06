'Viva Las Venice' Pays Off With One of the Year's Most Stylish (and Stylized) Campaigns

The Italian Riviera and Sin City roll as one

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas doubles, triples and quadruples down on stylized imagery to trumpet its recent $1.5 billion renovation.

Well, doubles, mostly, as Riviera elegance and stateside high-rolling collide in cascading visuals, with colors informed by Italy’s flag and casino elements from Sin City raising the stakes ever higher.

Ad shop Preacher, director Marco Prestini and photographer Justin Bettman keep the impressive optics flowing across multiple media platforms.

“We wanted to create a campaign that felt both familiar and entirely new—a double take moment that embodies the Renaissance of a Vegas classic,” says Preacher ECD Kellyn Blount. “By using practical effects wherever possible and weaving in playful optical illusions, ‘Viva Las Venice’ turns everyday moments into something extraordinary.”

“‘Viva Las Venice’ is about that perfect balance—the resort you know and love, yet filled with surprises at every turn,” says the venue’s president and CEO Patrick Nichols. “It’s everything you expect and, at the same time, nothing you expect.”

That’s for patrons to decide, but the work vividly sells the Venetian Resort ethos with cheeky artistry and wit to spare.

“We approached the campaign with a clear creative vision—every choice was intentional, crafted to reinforce The Venetian’s unique duality,” Blount tells Muse.

In the commercials, “rather than using quick cuts as a shortcut, we saw them as a way to heighten the interplay between Venice and Vegas, seamlessly blending the two worlds,” she says. “Each visual isn’t just there for spectacle. They’re designed to reveal something about the brand, inviting the viewer to take a second look.”

That holds for the stills as well, which polish the clever approach to crystal clarity.

The team drew inspiration from classic optical illusions, striving to create “a rhythmic flow that feels both unexpected and meticulously composed,” Blount says. “The transitions are carefully choreographed, ensuring that every moment carries meaning and contributes to the larger narrative.”

“This was about about creating a language that reflects the resort’s grandeur, playfulness and transformation.”