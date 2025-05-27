Morrisons' Shoppers Go to Extremes for Fresh Groceries. Or Do They?

Tricky tales from Leo Burnett U.K. and Nick Ball

by David Gianatasio May 27, 2025 8:45 am

Something fishy’s going on here.

If you enjoyed O2’s chatty carp and angling in the woods with Electrolux, you might also like the latest outing from U.K. supermarket chain Morrisons.

It mostly takes place aboard a small fishing vessel on choppy seas. But everything’s not quite what it seems in this :30 from Leo Burnett and director Nick Ball:

Next, a mom, dad and kiddo trek through stormy farmland for veggies—but, as in the seafaring spot—there’s a twist at the end:

Maybe just order delivery next time, OK?

“Imagine if we had to source all of the wonderful, British food from Morrisons Market Street ourselves?” says Leo Burnett CCO Mark Elmwood. “This campaign speaks volumes about the lengths Morrisons goes to on our behalf. A little love letter to British food and those who produce it.”

“Cinematic” is an overused term (by me, mostly). But it surely applies here, with rad visuals selling the visual sleight-of-hand.

Ball’s especially adept at such styles, with previous impressive surrealism for Tangerine Bank (let’s jumps through dystopian hoops), DoorDash (dance, dammit!) and Wrigley’s Extra gum (kissy face kiss kiss!), among others.