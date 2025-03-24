Twix Revs Up a Topsy-Turvy Retro Car Chase

Look out below! And maybe above, too!

by David Gianatasio March 24, 2025

This one’s just too two much.

Twix stages a retro car chase through the desert. There’s a wild twist that mirrors the Mars candy brand’s famous two-bars-in-every-package proposition.

The sly, surreal sendup delivers a double-take visual punchline. It defies expectations and leaves all those ’70s action flicks in the dust.

Two bars, two cars. One on top of the other. That’s all the logic we’ll ever need.

Adam&Eve London developed the campaign, and Vedran Rupic directed. He just lensed KFC’s gravy-lake ritual. So now, in just two weeks, he’s two for two with the too-weird commercials.

The work breaks today across the U.S., U.K. and other European markets.